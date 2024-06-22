Three Most Underrated Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers hope to take a big step forward in 2024. Their roster overhaul in the offseason was massive: two new quarterbacks, new wide receivers, two new potential starting offensive linemen, and a revamped secondary. Omar Khan had one of the busiest summers in team history.
In addition to the improved roster, expectations are high due to the superstars on the team. The Steelers have game-breakers and difference-makers on both sides of the football. T.J. Watt, Cam Heyward, Joey Porter Jr., and Minkah Fitzpatrick are amongst the best at their positions on defense, while the offense boasts players like George Pickens, Najee Harris, and Russell Wilson.
The Steelers are not a top-heavy team, however. They have one of the deepest rosters in the league, but many players are overlooked and underrated. Here are three of the most underrated Steelers heading into the 2024 season.
1. Elandon Roberts
The chatter all off-season surrounding the Steelers' linebackers centered around new additions Patrick Queen and rookie Payton Wilson. Lost in the shuffle is the dependable Elandon Roberts. In 2023, he was solid as a rock, recording 69 solo and 101 total tackles. As injuries decimated the inside linebacker position last year, Roberts held down the fort.
Entering his second season in Pittsburgh, Roberts is gunning for his third straight season with 100 or more tackles. Queen is the new signal-caller on defense and Wilson could play his way into a role, but Roberts will be counted on to provide a steady presence on the Steelers' defense.
2. Montravius Adams
Speaking of overlooked, Montravius Adams is a crucial part of the defense. The defensive line is extremely talented and utilizes a rotation of players. The issue is two starters, Cam Heyward and Larry Ogunjobi, are age 30 or older. Adams gives the front seven a bulkier look and provides consistent pressure when on the field. He and second-year
3. Isaac Seumalo
The offensive line is poised to take a step forward in 2024. As their youngsters mature and develop, Isaac Seumalo will become more important and talked about less. He was arguably the team's best lineman last season. With upgrades at center and the tackle positions, Seumalo should be able to replicate that performance in 2024. He may not receive recognition, but he's a critical piece of the offense.
Beyond these players, the Steelers have a strong group of players who don't grab the headlines. To succeed in 2024, the team will need the entire roster firing on all cylinders, not just the stars. The Steelers can count on Roberts, Adams, and Seumalo to be doing that from the first snap of the regular season.
