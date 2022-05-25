Report: Steelers to Name Omar Khan Next GM

The Pittsburgh Steelers have found their next general manager.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to name their new general manager this week, staying in-house to replace Kevin Colbert. According to multiple reports, the team is set to make Omar Khan their next GM.

Khan, the Steelers' current vice president of football and administrative operations, has been with the Steelers since 2001, handling contract negotiations and salary cap management since 2016.

The Steelers are also expected to name current Philadelphia Eagles vice president of player personnel Andy Weidl their assistant general manager.

Weidl started his career in Pittsburgh as a player personnel assistant in 1998. During his time with the Steelers, he worked under Tom Donahue and Bill Nunn. Since then, he's spent time with the New Orleans Saints and Baltimore Ravens before joining the Eagles in 2016.

The hires replace Colbert, who was with the team for 22 years. Pittsburgh's current pro scout Brandon Hunt was also in the running, but with interest from the Eagles and Buffalo Bills, there are expectations he leaves.

The Steelers interviewed 16 candidates and brought six in for second-round assessments. The announcement is expected this week.

