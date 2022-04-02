Zach Banner Says Bye to Steelers, Fans

The fans' favorite "eligible receiver" says goodbye to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

PITTSBURGH --Zach Banner will continue his journey back to the football field, but that journey won't be with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After being released last week, the offensive tackle released a video saying goodbye to the city and the fans.

Banner joined the team as a member of the practice squad in 2018 and played the extra tackle role in 2019. He quickly became everyone's "favorite eligible receiver" with his sparky personality and loving spirit.

Banner won the starting right tackle job in 2020 before tearing his ACL in Week 1. He was expected to start in 2021 before a setback put him on injured reserve to begin the year.

The 28-year-old is on the free agent market and says he's going to continue playing.

For the Steelers, they re-signed right tackle Chukwuma Okorafor and will have Dan Moore Jr. return as the starters.

