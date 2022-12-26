Steelers Leave Week 16 With Playoff Hopes Still Alive

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers' season isn't over yet. Leaving Week 16 and heading to Baltimore to face the Ravens in Week 17, this team still has a chance at the postseason, and their odds are growing by the day.

Heading into last week, the Steelers were looking at less than a 1% chance of making the playoffs. Those odds haven't grown significantly, but they're moving up. Currently, Pittsburgh has a 4% shot of ending up in the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight.

Those odds can keep climbing too. After the Miami Dolphins loss to the Green Bay Packers, the Steelers can win out and have a 17% chance at the playoffs. Add a Los Angeles Chargers loss to the equation and that'll spike to 23%.

They still need plenty of help, but the light is on for the black and gold. Right now, they're looking for the Dolphins and Chargers to lose out, which would be their best opportunity to earn their place.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns' loss to the New Orleans Saints means their hopes at a Super Bowl are over. Heading into Week 17, the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens have already clinched their playoff births, and the Steelers can keep fighting.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Watch: Steelers Retire Franco Harris Number

Steelers Playoff Hopes Keep Climbing

Steelers Players Honor Franco Harris Before Game

Steelers Rookie Duo Will Shine Against Raiders

4 Things to Watch: Steelers vs Raiders

Steelers Can Officially Create Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison Reunion