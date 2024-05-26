Steelers QBs Face Big Challenges in 2024
PITTSBURGH -- With a completely new quarterback room for the Pittsburgh Steelers, fans are expecting stability after a tumultuous couple seasons following the departure of Ben Roethlisberger.
Now, both Justin Fields and Russell Wilson must prove that they are the answer in Pittsburgh. Both had decent seasons in 2023, with Fields finishing 23rd and Wilson 21st in QBR. Both quarterbacks for the Steelers will be playing on the final year of their respective contracts this coming season, making it a turning point for both players careers.
Brad Gagnon, writer for Bleacher Report, listed both players as quarterbacks in their "make-or-break" seasons. Importantly, he listed the obstacles for each quarterback on the list, which also included quarterbacks such as Dak Prescott, Daniel Jones and Deshaun Watson.
What is unique about Fields and Wilson is their obstacle is each other. For each quarterback, Gagnon outlined their issue, their obstacle and his prediction.
"At 25, Fields is trying to prove he's got franchise quarterback abilities after three rough seasons with the Chicago Bears. And he'll have to do so in the final year of his rookie deal." Gagnon said. "With so-so support and Wilson's shadow playing a role, an intriguing young QB with significant issues as a passer fails to make much of an impact before hitting free agency next offseason."
He had the opposite opinion regarding Wilson.
"At 35, he's trying to prove he's got something left after two abysmal seasons with the Denver Broncos. And he'll have to do so on a cheap one-year contract." Gagnon said "Motivated by Fields, his contract and his reputation in a fresh setting, one of the best quarterbacks of this generation gets back on track in a successful rebound season."
Russell Wilson remains the starter for the Steelers, but anything can happen over the course of an NFL season.
