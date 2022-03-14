The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping their starting cornerback.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are re-signing cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon, according to NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

The Steelers traded a fifth-round pick in 2023 for Witherspoon last offseason. After being inactive for the beginning of the season, he played in nine games, including three starts, and recorded three interceptions and nine pass deflections.

Witherspoon returns with strong expectations to start across from Cameron Sutton. The Steelers also re-signed nickelback Arthur Maulet.

Now, they'll search for a safety with Terrell Edmunds hitting free agency.

All Steelers will continue to provide details to contracts as they are released.

