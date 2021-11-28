Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Bengals Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers add new names to their roster ahead of kickoff.

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a number of roster changes ahead of their game with the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Steelers placed tight end Eric Ebron and offensive lineman J.C. Hassenauer on Injured Reserve on Saturday. Ebron is dealing with a knee injury and Hassenauer a pectoral ailment.

The Steelers also elevated wide receiver Anthony Miller and defensive lineman Daniel Archibong to the 53-man roster. They've been placed on the Active/Inactive roster, allowing them to revert back to the practice squad after the game without passing through waivers.

Pittsburgh also signed kicker Sam Sloman to the practice squad and signed offensive lineman John Leglue to the 53-man roster. Leglue spent the 2020 season on the Steelers' practice squad and will add depth with Hassenauer and Kevin Dotson (ankle) on Injured Reserve.

