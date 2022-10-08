Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Bills Game

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have made several roster moves ahead of their Week 6 kickoff with the Buffalo Bills.

The Steelers announced they have signed outside linebacker Ryan Anderson to the 53-man roster. Anderson was signed to Pittsburgh's practice squad in Week 2 following T.J. Watt's placement on Injured Reserve. He was elevated last week for the game, playing five defensive snaps.

They also elevated cornerback Josh Jackson to the active roster for the Bills game. This is the second week in a row Jackson gets the call-up as added depth to the Steelers' injured secondary.

Safety Elijah Riley has also been elevated for the game. Riley joined the team late in training camp and has spent all season on the practice squad. This will be his 14th career game.

Pittsburgh has also released outside linebacker David Anenih, who was signed off the Tennesse Titans practice squad in Week 2. He did not play since joining the Steelers.

