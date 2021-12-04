Skip to main content
    • December 4, 2021
    Steelers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Ravens Game

    The Pittsburgh Steelers add two players to their roster.
    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have added two players to their active roster ahead of their Week 13 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. 

    The Steelers activated defensive tackle Carlos Davis from Injured Reserve after missing the last 11 weeks with a knee injury. He'll join Montravius Adams and Isaiahh Loudermilk as available backups on the defensive line against the Ravens.

    Isaiah Buggs has been ruled out with an ankle injury. 

    The Steelers also promoted offensive lineman Chaz Green from the practice squad. Pittsburgh is without Joe Haeg after he tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. 

    J.C. Hassenauer (pectoral) and Kevin Dotson (ankle) remain on Injured Reserve.

