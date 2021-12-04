Skip to main content
    December 4, 2021
    T.J. Watt Clears COVID Protocols, Can Play vs. Ravens

    The Pittsburgh Steelers' star linebacker returns just in time.
    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has cleared COVID-19 protocols and has been activated back to the team. He's now eligible to play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13. 

    Watt was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday after testing positive. He needed to test negative twice within 24 hours and be symptom-free for 48 hours in order to return to the team. 

    The Steelers are without linebacker Robert Spillane and offensive lineman Joe Haeg because of their placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. There's also concern defensive tackles Cameron Heyward and Isaiahh Loudermilk will not play against the Ravens due to illness.

    nine games this season and has 12.5 sacks, four passes , three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

