T.J. Watt Clears COVID Protocols, Can Play vs. Ravens

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has cleared COVID-19 protocols and has been activated back to the team. He's now eligible to play against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 13.

Watt was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday after testing positive. He needed to test negative twice within 24 hours and be symptom-free for 48 hours in order to return to the team.

The Steelers are without linebacker Robert Spillane and offensive lineman Joe Haeg because of their placement on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. There's also concern defensive tackles Cameron Heyward and Isaiahh Loudermilk will not play against the Ravens due to illness.

Watt has played nine games this season and has 12.5 sacks, four passes, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

