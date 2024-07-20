Steelers QB Sees Tyler Lockett in Calvin Austin
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for the emergence of a WR2, and while a trade option is still on the table, they're also hoping one of their in-house candidates bursts onto the scene during training camp.
One name that sits at the top of that list is third-year wideout Calvin Austin. Austin, who spent his first season on Injured Reserve with a foot injury, finished his season year with 17 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown. This year, he's got a new quarterback, new offensive coordinator and a bigger opportunity, and is already impressing on the field.
In a recent interview with 92.9 ESPN, Austin said new quarterback Russell Wilson saw great things with his speed during a recent offseason practice session.
"He was just saying how I kind of reminded him of [Tyler Lockett] in some ways," Austin said, recalling conversation between him and Wilson. "He was like, 'You're extremely fast.' He was like, 'Man, I dind't know you were that fast.'"
Wilson played 108 games with Lockett in Seattle, and the two of them connected for 433 receptions, 5,878 yards and 45 touchdowns. At 31-years-old, Lockett is a First-Team All-Pro, two-time Second-Team All-Pro and a Pro Bowler.
The Steelers would welcome Austin being a breakout player this season and could make a significant role for him on offense alongside George Pickens. Even with the draft pick of Roman Wilson in the third round and a potential trade for a name like Brandon Aiyuk, Pittsburgh could find numerous ways to utilize Austin's versatility.
In a new offense, Austin has a shot to really make a name for himself in the NFL. And so far, he's impressing one of the biggest reasons for his upcoming success.
