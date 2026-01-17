Steelers Open Flood Gates to Clean House

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't making firm declarations about what's going to happen this offseason. They want to hire a head coach before seeing what changes will be suggested to them, and what ones they'll chose to make in 2026.

One move that already happened, though, seems to peel back the curtain enough to show how powerful a coaching change can be. The Steelers haven't seen a complete turnover in 19 years, so no one really knows what to expect in terms of change.

After their first move, though, anything can happen.

The Steelers told their entire coaching staff this week that they are free to explore outside jobs as none of them will be retained unless hired back by the next head coach. Already, special teams coordinator Danny Smith and offensive coordinator Arthur Smith have begun taking interviews with other teams.

The moves could end there. Pittsburgh could view the coaching staff and roster separately, Rooney was very open about the new head coach being able to pick his staff, though, and left that same door open for a roster rebuild.

"I think it's too early to say what effect it's going to have on the roster. The new coach obviously is going to have a lot today in that," Rooney said. "We'll have that discussion when the time comes."

Nov 2, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Cam Heyward watches the game against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images | Philip G. Pavely-Imagn Images

Could Names Like T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward Be Gone?

Rooney already acknowledged that Aaron Rodgers was a "Mike guy" meaning he's likely not returning to the team this offseason. He didn't name anyone else specifically outside of Rodgers, though.

The next two names that come to mind are the two biggest names in Pittsburgh - T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward.

Could a move to a new coaching staff mark the end of both players? With Heyward being 36 years old, despite coming off an All-Pro season, there could be cause to move in a different direction. The Steelers have told players in the past they'd like them to retire, and a change to their leadership could mark the end of another legendary player.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) watches the action against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Watt is a different case but maybe a more worrisome one. His contract is worth $42 million each of the next two seasons. He'll turn 32 years old this upcoming year and is coming off a season with less than 10 sacks for just the third time in his career.

A new regiem may view Watt as a cornerstone piece of the franchise. They could also look at his as past his prime and needs to be moved on from because of his contract.

That feels like the case for everyone on the roster. With the news of the coaching staff being let go, everyone is on the chopping block in Pittsburgh this offseason.

