Insider: Steelers Could Add OLB to Brandon Aiyuk Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers remain one of the favorites to land San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk this offseason, but a trade for the All-Pro wide receiver won't come cheap. If Pittsburgh is going to make the move happen, many believe it'll be for a high draft pick, but one team insider speculates whether or not they can toss a player in as well.
Speaking with 93.7 The Fan, The Athletic's Mark Kaboly said an Aiyuk trade is in the 49ers hands, and if they're willing to make it happen, the Steelers would be open to it.
"It's all in the 49ers' court to be honest with you," Kaboly said. "Why would you get rid of him right now, at $14 million, if you're not going make your team instantly better? So, the only way you make your team instantly better is you trade player for player, right? Player for player trades don't really happen a ton in the NFL right now. They would want something to help them this year. And what do the Steelers have? I mean just hypothetically speaking, to offer them to make them better."
As for what they'd have to give up to acquire the All-Pro wideout, Kaboly questioned whether or not they could toss names like Alex Highsmith or Dan Moore Jr. in a package to lower the blow of a draft pick.
"He [Highsmith] is the one guy that would be sort of interesting," Kaboly said. "A pass rusher that they need, maybe throw a Dan Moore Jr. in there. Maybe you go that route. I don't like that route. I don't think they would do that route."
Highsmith, 26, signed a four-year deal with the Steelers in 2023. With 55 starts under his belt in the NFL, the former third-round pick has contributed 29.5 sacks and 40 tackles for loss to the Steelers defense.
As for Moore, he's still viewed as the starting left tackle in Pittsburgh. That could change with the draft pick of Troy Fautanu, but for now, he's in position to keep his job entering the final year of his rookie contract.
