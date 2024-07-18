Steelers Expected to Pursue Davante Adams, Brandon Aiyuk
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to make a blockbuster swing this offseason, looking to bring in one final piece to their offense with a massive wide receiver trade. According to NFL insider Jason La Confora, Pittsburgh is looking at two names they'd like to make offers for.
Appearing on Fox Sports' Jason Smith Show, La Canfora said he expects the Steelers to shoot big for a wide receiver, aiming for either San Francisco 49ers All-Pro Brandon Aiyuk or Las Vegas Raiders superstar Davante Adams.
"The Steelers are going to get another receiver," La Canfora said. "Whether it’s [Brandon Aiyuk], whether it’s the Davante Adams scenario down the road. Whether it’s something else. I know they’ve budgeted in a way that they feel like they can execute one more big swing there."
The Steelers have been linked to Aiyuk throughout the offseason, with them remaining the favorites for the wideout if the 49ers do decide to trade him. As for Adams, there were rumors floating around earilier in the spring about the possibility, but nothing seemed real.
Well, maybe it is. For now, Adams remains with the Raiders and there is plenty of talk about him leaving, but most of it surrounds the New York Jets and joining Aaron Rodgers. If Pittsburgh was to try and make a splash move, they'd likely have to overcome New York's attempt.
Adams, 33, has three more seasons left on his contract. With cap hits of $44 million in 2025 and 2026, the Steelers would likely opt for an out that would cost $15 million in dead cap next season.
Pittsburgh would need to add some cap space to take on his $22 million hit this season, but they currently have around $15 million in available cap space. So, working out a restructure would likely be enough.
