Davante Adams Could Want to Play for Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are been searching for a wide receiver trade all offseason, but to this point, they haven't found them. Still, reports claim they're contiuning to scan the market, and more recently, two very interesting names were dropped as potential targets.
Speaking on FS1's "Speak," Jason La Canfora said San Francisco 49ers' Brandon Aiyuk and Las Vegas Raiders Davante Adams were the names to watch this summer.
"The Steelers are going to get another receiver," La Canfora said. "Whether it’s [Brandon Aiyuk], whether it’s the Davante Adams scenario down the road. Whether it’s something else. I know they’ve budgeted in a way that they feel like they can execute one more big swing there."
Now, former Steelers offensive tackle Ryan Harris, believes Adams could want to make his way to Pittsburgh. Why? For the opportunity to play under a Hall of Fame coach in Mike Tomlin.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers could use Davante Adams, and players love playing for Mike Tomlin, as I did when I was a Steeler," Harris said on CBS Sports HQ. "Sometimes that comes into play as well."
Harris played for the Steelers in 2016 and was an NFL tackle from 2007 until he retired in Pittsburgh.
As for Adams, he's carrying a$22 million cap hit this season but remains one of the most dominant wide receivers in the NFL. The Steelers were reportedly open to adding Aiyuk during the NFL Draft, which means a heft price tag is something that's on their minds.
If they are exploring Adams, the Steelers give him a revamped offense and a new quarterback/offensive coordinator situation. While reuniting with Aaron Rodgers and going to the New York Jets will be talked about as the most likely trade destination, he could view Pittsburgh as another adventure with plenty of upside.
