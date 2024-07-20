Steelers Competition Bigger Than Expected for Brandon Aiyuk
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers were believed to be one of the only teams interested in making a blockbuster trade with the San Francisco 49ers for All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. But according to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the competition is a little larger than expected.
Appearing on the Pat McAfee Show, Florio gave some insight to how things went down for the 49ers during the 2024 NFL Draft. The Steelers were reportedly ready to make a trade for Aiyuk happen, but weren't able to finalize anything before the end of the draft. However, while they may have been the front runners, they weren't the only team looking to make a trade.
"There was a time before the draft as they were haggling over what he is worth. His agent was given permission to see if other teams would pay him what he was looking for," Florios said. "At the time it was $28 million per year. It’s probably higher now because the market’s changed. I’m told there were five teams ready to go and give him what he wanted…but they couldn’t work out a deal with the 49ers for a trade."
Whether or not there are still five teams interested is unknown.
Aiyuk's deal at the time was likely lower than it is now because of the massive extension Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson signed. So, if the Steelers are still interested, which reports claim they are, then they're likely paying over $30 million per year for the 26-year-old.
If the Steelers are not able to land Aiyuk, the team has also been linked Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, who could be on their radar as an alternative route this offseason.
