Steelers Sign Punter to Reserve/Future Contract

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed punter Cameron Nizialek to a Reserve/Future contract, the team announced.

Nizialek punted the first four games for the Atlanta Falcons after spending time on their practice squad the year before. He signed to the Steelers practice squad on Dec. 25.

He also spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Jacksonville Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Georgia.

Nizialek will compete with Pressley Harvin III. Harvin was named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team, but only averaged 42.6 yards per punt in 2021.

