The Pittsburgh Steelers add another veteran safety to their roster.

The Pittsburgh Steelers add another veteran to their safety room, signing free agent Damontae Kazee, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The five-year veteran comes to Pittsburgh after spending last season with the Dallas Cowboys. The four years prior, he started 34 of 52 games played for the Atlanta Falcons after being their fifth-round pick in 2017.

The 28-year-old has 12 career interceptions, seven forced fumbles and 17 pass deflections throughout his career.

Kazee will join Minkah Fitzpatrick, Terrell Edmunds, Tre Norwood, Miles Killebrew and Karl Joseph in the Steelers' safety room. Edmunds returned on a one-year deal as well, leaving an interesting competition for the starting strong safety job this summer.

