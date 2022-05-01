Steelers Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents

The Pittsburgh Steelers add 10 more rookies to their roster.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with 10 undrafted free agents following the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Steelers spent the weekend adding seven draft picks to their roster. Then, they continued to boost their roster, bringing in 10 undrafted players for rookie minicamp.

The Steelers UDFA:

Offensive tackle Jake Dixon - Duquesne

Running back Mataeo Durant - Duke

Defensive lineman Donovan Jeter - Michigan

Outside linebacker Tyree Johnson - Texas A&M

Outside linebacker T.D. Moultry - Auburn

Guard Chris Owens - Alabama

Cornerback Chris Steele - Southern California

Offensive tackle Jordan Tucker - North Carolina

Running back Jaylen Warren - Oklahoma State

Cornerback Bryce Watts - UMass

The Steelers have not announced their rookie minicamp dates, but typically begin two weeks after the NFL Draft. They'll then head into OTAs and minicamp before setting off to Saint Vincent College for training camp.

