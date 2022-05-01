Steelers Sign 10 Undrafted Free Agents
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to terms with 10 undrafted free agents following the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Steelers spent the weekend adding seven draft picks to their roster. Then, they continued to boost their roster, bringing in 10 undrafted players for rookie minicamp.
The Steelers UDFA:
- Offensive tackle Jake Dixon - Duquesne
- Running back Mataeo Durant - Duke
- Defensive lineman Donovan Jeter - Michigan
- Outside linebacker Tyree Johnson - Texas A&M
- Outside linebacker T.D. Moultry - Auburn
- Guard Chris Owens - Alabama
- Cornerback Chris Steele - Southern California
- Offensive tackle Jordan Tucker - North Carolina
- Running back Jaylen Warren - Oklahoma State
- Cornerback Bryce Watts - UMass
The Steelers have not announced their rookie minicamp dates, but typically begin two weeks after the NFL Draft. They'll then head into OTAs and minicamp before setting off to Saint Vincent College for training camp.
