GM Kevin Colbert Gets Emotional Reflecting on Journey With Steelers

The beloved Pittsburgh Steelers GM looks back after his final NFL Draft.

PITTSBURGH -- It's been 22 years since Kevin Colbert first walked into the Pittsburgh Steelers facility, and after nearly two decades, the general manager leaves with two more Lombardi trophies, Hall of Famers and plenty of memorable moments. 

But now, the journey as GM comes to an end. Colbert is retiring following the 2022 NFL Draft, and when he stopped to smell the roses for the first time, the beloved Steelers general manager got choked up. 

"There was four trophies when I got here. And we knew the task. You think about DMR, and being able to add to that room means a ton. It doesn't mean that it's over." 

Colbert said he'll continue to operate as general manager while the team finishes their search for their new hire. But after 22 years, Colbert is taking his final steps as the Pittsburgh Steelers leader. 

