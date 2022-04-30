PITTSBURGH -- It's been 22 years since Kevin Colbert first walked into the Pittsburgh Steelers facility, and after nearly two decades, the general manager leaves with two more Lombardi trophies, Hall of Famers and plenty of memorable moments.

But now, the journey as GM comes to an end. Colbert is retiring following the 2022 NFL Draft, and when he stopped to smell the roses for the first time, the beloved Steelers general manager got choked up.

"There was four trophies when I got here. And we knew the task. You think about DMR, and being able to add to that room means a ton. It doesn't mean that it's over."

Colbert said he'll continue to operate as general manager while the team finishes their search for their new hire. But after 22 years, Colbert is taking his final steps as the Pittsburgh Steelers leader.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Select Connor Heyward in Sixth Round of NFL Draft

ESPN Says Steelers Made Mistake Drafting Kenny Pickett

Steelers Will Use Claypool, Pickens at Multiple Positions

George Pickens Involved in Car Crash Prior to Draft

Kenny Pickett Sees the Potential in Matt Canada's Offense

Kenny Pickett's Family Thought He Was Drafted by Saints

What Steelers Are Getting With Kenny Pickett