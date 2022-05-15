Skip to main content

ESPN Calls Out Steelers Defensive Line

Not everyone sees improvement in the Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line.

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line added third-round pick DeMarvin Leal, and brought back free agent Monty Adams. But in the eyes of one ESPN Insider, they still haven't done enough. 

ESPN's Football Outsiders, named the Steelers' biggest hole as their defensive line. 

"The Steelers’ defensive front is shallow and getting long in the tooth, even if Cameron Heyward, 33, remains an unblockable menace (10 sacks, 53 pressures in 2021).

At the other two spots, Pittsburgh is relying on a pair of players, Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu, who combined for 57 snaps in 2021. Tuitt missed all of last season due to a combination of knee injury and mourning the death of his brother. He has yet to commit to anything for the coming season — the team remains hopeful but vague whenever asked about Tuitt’s status. Nose tackle Alualu was lost in Week 2 to a broken ankle and is entering his age-35 season."

And adding Leal seems to be a small boost to the room, with almost no spark coming from the third-round pick addition. 

"Behind them are journeyman Chris Wormley and third-round pick DeMarvin Leal of Texas A&M, a middling athlete who disappointed on tape, though playing end in a 3-4 front might be suited to his skill set. Obviously, the Steelers can still generate a pass rush, but they were 27th against the run by DVOA last year. Unless Tuitt and Alualu return to form, that may not improve much."

The Steelers could have Stephon Tuitt back, and should have a healthy Tyson Alualu heading into training camp. The depth of Isaiahh Loudermilk, Leal and Adams will play a major role in this group's success. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

The Chris Oladokun and Duck Hodges Connection

Kenny Pickett Has Tried to Recruit Connor Heyward His Whole Career

Calvin Austin, George Pickens See Stardom in Each Other, Pickett

Calvin Austin Keeps Proving Size Doesn't Matter

DeMarvin Leal Sees Blessing in Role With Steelers

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers mock 1.0 (54)
News

Chris Oladokun Has Steelers Ties, And Believes His Opportunity is Real

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (52)
News

Kenny Pickett Has Been Recruiting Connor Heyward Since High School

By Noah Strackbein1 hour ago
Steelers mock 1.0 (51)
News

George Pickens, Calvin Austin See Stardom in Each Other, Kenny Pickett

By Noah Strackbein2 hours ago
George Pickens Rookie Minicamp 2022 (8)
News

Photos: Steelers Rookies Keep Grinding at Minicamp

By Noah Strackbein20 hours ago
DeMarvin Leal Rookie Minicamp Day 2
News

DeMarvin Leal Sees Blessing in Role With Steelers

By Noah Strackbein21 hours ago
USATSI_16898773_168388034_lowres (2)
News

Calvin Austin Keeps Proving Size Doesn't Matter

By Noah Strackbein22 hours ago
Pickett 3:13:22
Podcasts

Talking Steelers Rookies and Schedule

By Noah Strackbein and Derrick BellMay 14, 2022
USATSI_16828462_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Steelers Sign Four Rookie Deals

By Noah StrackbeinMay 14, 2022