ESPN Calls Out Steelers Defensive Line

The Pittsburgh Steelers defensive line added third-round pick DeMarvin Leal, and brought back free agent Monty Adams. But in the eyes of one ESPN Insider, they still haven't done enough.

ESPN's Football Outsiders, named the Steelers' biggest hole as their defensive line.

"The Steelers’ defensive front is shallow and getting long in the tooth, even if Cameron Heyward, 33, remains an unblockable menace (10 sacks, 53 pressures in 2021).

At the other two spots, Pittsburgh is relying on a pair of players, Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu, who combined for 57 snaps in 2021. Tuitt missed all of last season due to a combination of knee injury and mourning the death of his brother. He has yet to commit to anything for the coming season — the team remains hopeful but vague whenever asked about Tuitt’s status. Nose tackle Alualu was lost in Week 2 to a broken ankle and is entering his age-35 season."

And adding Leal seems to be a small boost to the room, with almost no spark coming from the third-round pick addition.

"Behind them are journeyman Chris Wormley and third-round pick DeMarvin Leal of Texas A&M, a middling athlete who disappointed on tape, though playing end in a 3-4 front might be suited to his skill set. Obviously, the Steelers can still generate a pass rush, but they were 27th against the run by DVOA last year. Unless Tuitt and Alualu return to form, that may not improve much."

The Steelers could have Stephon Tuitt back, and should have a healthy Tyson Alualu heading into training camp. The depth of Isaiahh Loudermilk, Leal and Adams will play a major role in this group's success.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

The Chris Oladokun and Duck Hodges Connection

Kenny Pickett Has Tried to Recruit Connor Heyward His Whole Career

Calvin Austin, George Pickens See Stardom in Each Other, Pickett

Calvin Austin Keeps Proving Size Doesn't Matter

DeMarvin Leal Sees Blessing in Role With Steelers