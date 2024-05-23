Steelers Starting LB Named Cut Candidate
PITTSBURGH -- Cole Holcomb's first season with the Pittsburgh Steelers came to a screeching halt in Week 9 when he suffered a season-ending ACL injury against the Tennessee Titans.
Now that we are entering the 2024 season, Holcomb is still expected to make an impact. He will be entering his 6th year, after spending the first four with the Commanders franchise before leaving in free agency for Pittsburgh.
However, David Kenyon believes that he still can be cut from the roster. Kenyon, a writer for Bleacher Report, cites injury concerns as well as offseason moves as reasons why the Steelers might be inclined to move on from Holcomb before the season starts.
"The most unfortunate part of Cole Holcomb's season-ending knee injury is that it might lead to his release." Kenyon said. "This offseason, the Steelers signed high-priced Patrick Queen and added Payton Wilson in the draft. Pittsburgh may simply move in a new direction away from Holcomb, who posted 54 tackles in eight appearances last season."
On the other hand, the Steelers suffered a plethora of linebacker injuries during the 2023 season. It is possible they move on from a different player in a different position in order to achieve better depth than they had the previous season.
