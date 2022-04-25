Steelers 'Sure Bet' to Draft Malik Willis

According to Pro Football Network insider Tony Pauline, the Pittsburgh Steelers are a "sure bet" to draft Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Steelers are one of several teams linked to quarterbacks in the first round this spring. However, with organizations like the Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks and New Orleans Saints still up in the air on their first round decision, Pauline believes the Steelers have a real shot at Willis.

"Right now, it looks like a sure bet the New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers take a signal-caller in the first round," Pauline wrote. "Word is there’s a very real possibility the Seattle Seahawks move into the back end of Round 1 and grab their quarterback of the future."

As long as the Steelers are one of three teams to grab a QB early, they should get a chance at "their guy," who Pauline believes is Willis.

"The belief around the league is three quarterbacks will end up in the first round: Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett, and either Desmond Ridder or Matt Corral," Pauline wrote. "As I mentioned previously, Ridder is getting a lot of first-round grades around the league. However, Corral is building late momentum, and more and more teams feel he could end up in the top 32."

The hype around the Steelers and Willis has been strong since the Senior Bowl. Head coach Mike Tomlin and general manager Kevin Colbert have not shied away from their love for the mobile quarterback. The biggest question right now is whether or not he'll slide to 20.

