Skip to main content

Terrell Edmunds Signing Impacts Steelers Draft Plans

The Pittsburgh Steelers change their draft plans after re-signing Terrell Edmunds.

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't done adding safeties, but their draft plans certainly change with the re-signing of Terrell Edmunds.

With Edmunds back in the lineup, the Steelers turn their focus away from any glaring needs. They now head into the NFL Draft with options, but what does their draft board look like? 

Plus, a rundown of the top cornerback options in the 2022 NFL Draft class and how the Steelers can find themselves a diamond in the rough in the later rounds. 

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings

Scroll to Continue

Read More

What Steelers Would Trade for Deebo Samuel

Le'Veon Bell Takes Shot at Steelers in Deebo Samuel Take

Dwayne Haskins Wife Made 911 Call Morning of Death

Deebo Samuel Immediately Becomes Option for Steelers

Players Steelers Cannot Pass On in NFL Draft

Miles Boykin Signing Impacts Steelers Plans Moving Forward

In This Article (1)

Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers

USATSI_16741975_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Re-Sign Terrell Edmunds

By Noah StrackbeinApr 22, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (17)
News

Steelers Remember Dwayne Haskins

By Noah StrackbeinApr 22, 2022
USATSI_17369266_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

2022 NFL Draft Cornerback Rankings

By Derrick BellApr 22, 2022
USATSI_17385700_168388034_lowres
Podcasts

What Steelers Would Trade for Deebo Samuel

By Noah Strackbein and Donnie DruinApr 22, 2022
Steelers mock 1.0 (16)
News

Le'Veon Bell Takes Shot at Steelers in Deebo Samuel Take

By Noah StrackbeinApr 21, 2022
USATSI_17252401_168388034_lowres
News

Steelers Odds to Land Deebo Samuel

By Noah StrackbeinApr 21, 2022
USATSI_16707818_168388034_lowres (1)
News

Dwayne Haskins Wife Made 911 Call Morning of Death

By Noah StrackbeinApr 20, 2022
USATSI_17443188_168388034_lowres
AllSteelers+

Deebo Samuel Immediately Becomes Option for Steelers

By Noah StrackbeinApr 20, 2022