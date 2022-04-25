Terrell Edmunds Signing Impacts Steelers Draft Plans

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't done adding safeties, but their draft plans certainly change with the re-signing of Terrell Edmunds.

With Edmunds back in the lineup, the Steelers turn their focus away from any glaring needs. They now head into the NFL Draft with options, but what does their draft board look like?

Plus, a rundown of the top cornerback options in the 2022 NFL Draft class and how the Steelers can find themselves a diamond in the rough in the later rounds.

