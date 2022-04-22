Skip to main content

What Steelers Would Trade for Deebo Samuel

The Pittsburgh Steelers could make it work.

Deebo Samuel wants out of the San Francisco 49ers, and yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers should be calling. 

What would it take for the Steelers to acquire Samuel? Some have said toss Diontae Johnson into a trade, which might only sound crazy, but could it work?

Then, you have to sign him. What's the value? 

More: Le'Veon Bell Takes Shot at Steelers in Deebo Samuel Take

And finally, what's the role for Samuel? He says he no longer wants to play running back, but that means his value decreases, right? If the Steelers are paying him top dollar, he's a role player behind Najee Harris. 

