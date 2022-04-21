Le'Veon Bell Takes Shot at Steelers in Deebo Samuel Take

The Pittsburgh Steelers got hit with cross fire when former running back Le'Veon Bell gave his opinion on the Deebo Samuel situation.

Samuel has reportedly requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers, but there's no word on whether or not the team will follow through with the request.

The primary reason Samuel apperances to be upset with the 49ers is their usage of him. The wide receiver rushed the ball 59 times last season, and would like to play strictly wideout moving forward.

Steelers Among Favorites to Land Deebo Samuel

Bell made sure to give his two cents, focusing on how the 49ers will handle the situation if Samuel sits out for a season.

"If Debo doesn’t play this year, 1 thing the 49ers gon make sure of is to feed someone else the ball & make it seem as if they didn’t need Debo…when in reality, we all know the truth…but if Debo doesn’t play, they’ll try and make it seem like the “back up” is just as good …," Bell tweeted.

Bell was referring to the 2018 season when he sat out during contract negotiations with the Steelers. James Conner, who was entering his second NFL season, started in place of Bell, rushing for a 973 yards and earning a Pro Bowl appearance.

The former Steelers running back did have a large workload in Pittsburgh, touching the ball 406 times in his final season with the team. His usage was a major reason why he felt he deserved a bigger contract than the Steelers offered.

Bell went on to sign with the New York Jets in 2019 but played just 17 games for New York before being released. Since then, he's played just 17 games total and has rushed for 355 yards.

