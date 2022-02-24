Skip to main content
Multiple Teams Make Trade Offers for Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Are the Pittsburgh Steelers one of the teams making offers to the Green Bay Packers?

Have the Pittsburgh Steelers made a trade offer for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers? According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, "multiple teams" have sent in their offers.

Russini reported that Rodgers will inform the Packers of his 2022 decision "soon," and that there are several NFL teams who have already sent Green Bay trades for the quarterback. 

The Packers will need to allow a trade in order to ship Rodgers. 

The Steelers have been linked to pretty much every veteran quarterback available in the free agency and trade markets. Rodgers would be the only who gives Pittsburgh back-to-back Hall of Famers at the position. 

Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert said recently that the team will have four quarterbacks on their roster heading into training camp but did not mention how they would acquire them. Pittsburgh currently has Mason Rudolph and Dwayne Haskins under contract.

Rodgers is entering the final year of his deal and will take on a $46 million cap hit in 2022.

