The Athletic Predicts Steelers Trade for Jimmy Garoppolo by End of Month

The Pittsburgh Steelers find their quarterback in the next week.

The NFL league year doesn't start until March 16, but one publication believes the Pittsburgh Steelers will have a trade in place for their next quarterback by then.

The Athletic's Tim Kawakami predicts the Steelers will have a trade agreed to and reported by the end of this month (February). And for who? San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

"I believe the 49ers and Garoppolo both are interested in clearing the decks relatively quickly," Kawakami writes. "Lynch and Shanahan will want maximum value for Garoppolo, which might extend trade negotiations, but I think they’re aware a bidding war is unlikely; they have to understand that an extra delay could make it seem like they’re hesitant to fully anoint Lance. And I don’t think they’re hesitant on this, actually."

The compensation for Garappolo is somewhat low. Kawakami predicts the Steelers wills send a fourth-round pick this year and a conditional fourth-round pick next year to the 49ers for the quarterback.

The 2023 fourth-round pick could slide up to a second-round pick for San Francisco.

Kawakami doesn't believe Garappolo will be the future of the Steelers, but would work as a suitable bridge quarterback while a younger player develops.

"That means he’s best for a good team that just needs adequate-to-good QB play and real leadership for a year or two while it maneuvers for the QB of the future," Kawakami writes. "And while Garoppolo will want more than that, I think a couple of years on a credible playoff team would be a very good situation for him."

