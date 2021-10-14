    • October 14, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    GM ReportNewsPodcastsAll Steelers+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Steelers Thursday Injury Report of Week 6 vs. Seahawks

    The Pittsburgh Steelers are still limiting two wide receiver at practice.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got multiple players back on the practice field as they continue preparing for the Seattle Seahawks. 

    Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pec/hip), linebacker Melvin Ingram (vets day off), offensive lineman Trai Turner (vets day off) and defensive tackle Cam Heyward (neck) were all full participants on Thursday. Heyward was limited to start the week while the other three, Roethlisberger, Ingram and Turner, missed the first practice of the week. 

    Cornerback Cam Sutton and linebacker Devin Bush continue to be full participants at practice while nursing groin injuries. Sutton missed Week 5 and Bush left the game in the fourth quarter. 

    Wide receivers James Washington (groin) and Chase Claypool (hamstring) and defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) were limited for a second day. 

    Washington and Davis missed Week 5 with Sutton. Davis hasn't played since Week 1. 

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    You May Also Like:

    Big Ben Featured in Myles Garrett's Halloween Graveyard

    Smith-Schuster Gets Emotional Talking Injury, Love of Football

    What Next for JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Steelers?

    JuJu Smith-Schuster Sends Message to Steelers Fans After Surgery

    Roethlisberger Opens Up About Smith-Schuster's Injury

    USATSI_16929694_168388034_lowres
    News

    Steelers Thursday Injury Report of Week 6 vs. Seahawks

    19 seconds ago
    Untitled design (32)
    News

    Ben Roethlisberger Featured in Myles Garrett's Halloween Graveyard

    48 minutes ago
    USATSI_13615176_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    Replacing JuJu: How Steelers Can Fill the Void on and off the Field

    1 hour ago
    Untitled design (31)
    News

    JuJu Smith-Schuster Gets Emotional Talking About Season-Ending Injury

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_16741693_168388034_lowres
    GM Report

    What's Next for JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Steelers?

    8 hours ago
    USATSI_16622034_168388034_lowres
    News

    JuJu Smith-Schuster Sends Message to Steelers Fans Following Surgery

    22 hours ago
    2021_OTA_0601kr_0150
    News

    Steelers First Injury Report of Week 6 vs. Seahawks

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_13428323_168388034_lowres (1)
    News

    Karl Joseph Discusses Jon Gruden Fallout

    Oct 13, 2021