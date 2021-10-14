Steelers Thursday Injury Report of Week 6 vs. Seahawks

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still limiting two wide receiver at practice.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got multiple players back on the practice field as they continue preparing for the Seattle Seahawks.

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (pec/hip), linebacker Melvin Ingram (vets day off), offensive lineman Trai Turner (vets day off) and defensive tackle Cam Heyward (neck) were all full participants on Thursday. Heyward was limited to start the week while the other three, Roethlisberger, Ingram and Turner, missed the first practice of the week.

Cornerback Cam Sutton and linebacker Devin Bush continue to be full participants at practice while nursing groin injuries. Sutton missed Week 5 and Bush left the game in the fourth quarter.

Wide receivers James Washington (groin) and Chase Claypool (hamstring) and defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) were limited for a second day.

Washington and Davis missed Week 5 with Sutton. Davis hasn't played since Week 1.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Big Ben Featured in Myles Garrett's Halloween Graveyard

Smith-Schuster Gets Emotional Talking Injury, Love of Football

What Next for JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Steelers?

JuJu Smith-Schuster Sends Message to Steelers Fans After Surgery

Roethlisberger Opens Up About Smith-Schuster's Injury