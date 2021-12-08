Skip to main content
    December 8, 2021
    Steelers LB T.J. Watt Named Defensive Player of the Week

    This is T.J. Watt's second Player of the Week selection.
    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt has been named Week 13's AFC Defensive Player of the Week. 

    Watt recorded six tackles, 3.5 sacks and a forced fumble against the Baltimore Ravens. He was also credited by Lamar Jackson as the reason the Ravens did not convert a game-winning two-point conversion with 20 seconds left in the game.

    This was all after missing a week of practice while on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. He was activated the day before the game. 

    This is Watt's second Defensive Player of the Week award this season. It's his fifth time in his NFL career. 

    Watt continues to be in the Defensive Player of the Year conversation but some teammates believe it should be more. 

    "I don't know who else is Defensive Player of the Year other than that guy," quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said. "He should absolutely get MVP votes as well because that's what kind of player he is."

    Watt is 6.5 sacks away from tying Michael Strahan's single-season sack record. 

