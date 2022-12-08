PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got good and bad news with their second injury report of Baltimore Ravens week as two players progressed and two players regressed.

The Steelers started the week with both T.J. Watt (ribs) and Diontae Johnson (hip) being limited in practice. Now, both have downgraded, missing practice on Thursday.

Johnson's hip issue has popped up from time to time all season but has yet to keep him sidelined for a game. Watt was questionable heading into Week 13 because of his injury and head coach Mike Tomlin said they'll see how roads take them with his availability this week.

Meanwhile, Najee Harris (oblique) and Chuks Okorafor (shoulder) upgraded from not practicing to limited participants. Malik Reed (back) also became a full participant at practice.

Larry Ogunjobi (toe) continues to miss practice time, which has been the case the last two weeks. He's missed several days in three-straight weeks and still played in the game.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

George Pickens Responds to Critics

Mike Tomlin Blasts Critics of George Pickens

Former Steelers WR Antonio Brown Still on Run from Police

T.J. Watt 'Pretty Beat Up' After Falcons Game



George Pickens Clearly Frustrated With Steelers Offense

Steelers Who Need to Finish Season Strong