Steelers' T.J. Watt, Diontae Johnson Take Step Backward on Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers got good and back news on their Week 14 injury report.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers got good and bad news with their second injury report of Baltimore Ravens week as two players progressed and two players regressed. 

The Steelers started the week with both T.J. Watt (ribs) and Diontae Johnson (hip) being limited in practice. Now, both have downgraded, missing practice on Thursday. 

Johnson's hip issue has popped up from time to time all season but has yet to keep him sidelined for a game. Watt was questionable heading into Week 13 because of his injury and head coach Mike Tomlin said they'll see how roads take them with his availability this week. 

Meanwhile, Najee Harris (oblique) and Chuks Okorafor (shoulder) upgraded from not practicing to limited participants. Malik Reed (back) also became a full participant at practice. 

Larry Ogunjobi (toe) continues to miss practice time, which has been the case the last two weeks. He's missed several days in three-straight weeks and still played in the game. 

