T.J. Watt Fined for Taunting Penalty vs. Vikings

Watt is the first Pittsburgh Steelers player to be fined this season.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was fined by the NFL after receiving a personal foul taunting penalty in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Watt was fined $10,300 for a taunting penalty called in the first half against the Vikings. Los Angeles Rams Jalen Ramsey was also fined the same amount.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that he didn't receive an explanation for why the penalty was called.

"I don’t know what he did," Tomlin said. "I just accepted the penalty and moved on, and so did T.J. and the rest of our group."

The NFL continues to crack down on taunting penalties this season, which has been supported by Tomlin throughout the season. Watt is the first Steelers player to be fined.

