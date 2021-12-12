Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    T.J. Watt Fined for Taunting Penalty vs. Vikings

    Watt is the first Pittsburgh Steelers player to be fined this season.
    Author:

    PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt was fined by the NFL after receiving a personal foul taunting penalty in Week 14 against the Minnesota Vikings. 

    According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Watt was fined $10,300 for a taunting penalty called in the first half against the Vikings. Los Angeles Rams Jalen Ramsey was also fined the same amount. 

    Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that he didn't receive an explanation for why the penalty was called. 

    "I don’t know what he did," Tomlin said. "I just accepted the penalty and moved on, and so did T.J. and the rest of our group."

    The NFL continues to crack down on taunting penalties this season, which has been supported by Tomlin throughout the season. Watt is the first Steelers player to be fined.

    Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

    Read More

    Injury Update for T.J. Watt

    New Videos Shows Vikings Player Ripping Ball From Claypool's Hands

    Ryan Clark Blasts Chase Claypool for Selfishness

    Mike Tomlin on Benching Chase Claypool

    Chase Claypool on Celebrating During Last Minute Drive

    USATSI_17153908_168388034_lowres (3)
    News

    T.J. Watt Fined for Taunting Penalty vs. Vikings

    56 seconds ago
    USATSI_17329503_168388034_lowres
    Podcasts

    What the Steelers Can Fix Now

    Dec 11, 2021
    USATSI_17324708_168388034_lowres
    News

    Injury Update for Steelers LB T.J. Watt

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_17329500_168388034_lowres
    News

    New Video Shows Vikings Player Ripped Ball From Chase Claypool's Hands After Celebration

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_15259528_168388034_lowres
    News

    Report: Steelers LB Alex Highsmith Avoids Serious Injury

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_15347642_168388034_lowres
    News

    Ryan Clark Blasts Chase Claypool for Selfishness on Steelers Final Drive

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_17329500_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin on Benching Chase Claypool

    Dec 10, 2021
    USATSI_17299523_168388034_lowres
    News

    Mike Tomlin Updates Injuries of Watt, Highsmith

    Dec 10, 2021