Steelers LB T.J. Watt Officially Returns to Practice

The Pittsburgh Steelers can now officially activate T.J. Watt.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have opened the practice window for reigning Defensive Player of the Year T.J. Watt, the team announced. 

Watt returned to practice for the first time since being placed on Injured Reserve in Week 2 due to a partially torn pectoral. He'll now have 21 days to be placed back on the active roster, which is expected to happen after the team's Week 9 bye week. 

Watt has slowly been ramping up to his return, spending nearly 40 minutes before the team's Week 7 game in Miami working out on the field. He's also been active at practice, working off the side with trainers as he rehabbed his pec. 

The Steelers defense is in big need of Watt's return. The group has recorded just 12 sacks this season, including 6.5 from the NFL's sack leader Alex Highsmith. 

