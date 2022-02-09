Diontae Johnson Sets Asking Price for Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson has set his asking price for a contract extension this offseason. So, will it be met?

According to 93.7 The Fan's Andrew Filliponi, Johnson is asking for a contract somewhere in the range of Stefon Diggs and Cooper Kupp. The numbers don't sound too crazy, but is it worth the move for the Steelers?

It's time to look back at the production, history of the Steelers' wide receiver contracts and the future at the position to decide whether or not Pittsburgh will lock-up Johnson long-term.

The Steelers also made headlines for interviewing Louis Riddick for their open General Manager position. Is it a real candidate, and does Riddick become the favorite for Pittsburgh's next GM?

And Pittsburgh made a change at wide receivers coach. Find out who their new man is and why it was time to move on from Ike Hilliard.

Listen to All Steelers Talk above and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Steelers Interviewing Louis Riddick for GM Job

Aaron Donald Calls T.J. Watt NFL MVP

Start the Kyler Murray to Steelers Rumors

Civil Rights Leaders Trying to End Rooney Rule

Should Steelers Be in Contention for Jimmy Garoppolo?