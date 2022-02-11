NFL Legend Says Najee Harris Will be One League's Best Running Backs
Former All-Pro running back Shaun Alexander spent some time talking with FanNation on Radio Row at Super Bowl LVI. During his interview, he was asked about the upcoming talent in the NFL, and without hesitation named two players - including Pittsburgh Steelers runner Najee Harris.
First, was Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry. The 28-year-old already holds an Offensive Player of the Year award and five First-Team All-Pro selections.
So, easy to say he's one of the best.
Alexander's second name was Steelers first-round pick Harris, who just appeared in his first Pro Bowl as a rookie.
Harris finished the year with 1,667 yards from scrimmage, including 1,200 yards rushing and 467 yards receiving. He also scored 10 touchdowns, seven rushing and three receiving, which ranked second in the NFL among rookies.
