Steelers Trade Vikings for OL Jesse Davis, Cut Joe Haeg
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a surprising offensive line cut to finish off their 53-man roster, releasing Joe Haeg, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. NFL Network also reported the team is trading with the Minnesota Vikings for offensive tackle Jesse Davis.
Haeg was the team's primary backup at offensive tackle last season and was expected to play the same role in 2022. However, the veteran dealt with a concussion during the preseason and played in just one game before being released.
Davis, 30, has 80 games and 72 starts under his belt with the Miami Dolphins. He signed with the Vikings in March. He came into the NFL as a right guard but transitioned to right tackle for the last three seasons.
Reports says the Steelers gave up a conditional seventh-round pick for the trade.
