Tyson Alualu Announces Plan to Return in 2022

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will get their starting nose tackle back in 2022 as Tyson Alualu announces his plan to return for a 13th season.

Alualu's 2021 campaign ended in Week 2 after suffering a season-ending ankle injury. Following surgery and months of rehab, he announced on social media that he will be back this summer for another year.

"Szn 12 didn’t go as Planned but still grateful for all it has taught me," the veteran wrote.

The former first-round pick will turn 35 before next season and has one year remaining on his current deal with the Steelers.

"Truly appreciative of my family, teammates, coaches, the fans, and this city for the love and support they show on and off the field," Alualu wrote. "Blessed to be a part of this brotherhood and do what I love for a living. God is good, God is great! It’s Always Love 🤟🏽Looking forward to the grind back."

