Steelers Using Justin Fields Like Derrick Henry?
PITTSBURGH -- With Russell Wilson being named the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Justin Fields has continued to work towards more opportunities with his new team.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler spoke on the Steelers' quarterback situation on NFL Live, providing new information he had heard.
"Russell Wilson's undisputably the QB number one. He's not splitting reps. However, I've talked to multiple teams who expect the Steelers to utilize Justin Fields as a runner and passer in the goal line, think eight yards and in." said Fowler. "Arthur Smith, the new OC, used Derrick Henry as a quarterback/passer when he was in Tennessee calling plays, so why couldn't you use a guy like Fields with his big-time ability?"
In three NFL seasons, Fields has totaled 2,220 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns, including a 1,000-yard season in 2022. The Steelers are favoring Russell Wilson as their starting quarterback, but the the athleticism that Fields carries, it shouldn't surprise anyone if he does take snaps during a game.
If he does, it'll also allow the Steelers to see what they have the in 25-year-old quarterback prior to his contract expiring. If Fields intends to be the future in Pittsburgh, and the Steelers intend to give him that opportunity, they may want to see how electric he can be during live-game action.
