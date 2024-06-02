Steelers Have Clear Favorite in QB Battle
PITTSBURGH -- The Steelers quarterback conversation has continued throughout the entire offseason, even with head coach Mike Tomlin naming the former Bronco Russell Wilson the starter.
Earlier this spring, we covered comments from multiple journalists about the position group, including ones that said Justin Fields would need to perform well in OTAs to get a shot this year.
However, according to The Athletic's Diana Russini, Wilson has still taken most of the snaps with the first team.
"For now, Wilson and Fields will battle for the starting gig, but to find out who has the inside track so far, just look at where the reps at practice are allocated. That, combined with some conversations with sources in Pittsburgh, indicates Wilson is getting a majority of the work." Russini wrote in a post for the Athletic site.
That being said, Russini offered insight into the possibility of using Fields as well as Wilson in different packages.
"With Wilson most likely to start, I expect Fields to have a role in new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s offense. Be ready for some packages designed for Fields, like we once saw Smith draw for QB Marcus Mariota in Tennessee. If Wilson struggles, Fields could find himself behind center in a more permanent role." Russini continued.
With a long season ahead of the Steelers, Wilson seems to be cementing himself as the masthead of the Steelers roster.
