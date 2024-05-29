All Steelers

Did Kenny Pickett Take Jab at Steelers?

The former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is drawing some attention from his former fanbase.

Noah Strackbein

Sep 24, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports
PITTSBURGH -- Kenny Pickett has become a hot button topic for the Pittsburgh Steelers after the first-round quarterback asked to be traded instead of staying to compete with Russell Wilson. Now, the former Pitt Panther is in Philadelphia with the Eagles, and his latest comments have fans a little upset.

In a recent interview during Eagles Organized Team Activities, Pickett praised his new offense and coaching staff, but added a little extra to his comments, which sparked some debate.

"It’s been great," Pickett said. "Obviously, Jalen’s an incredibly talented player. He’s played in a similar system, and we’re kinda all learning this new one together. So the communication back and forth in the quarterback room has been awesome with the quarterbacks coaching us and Kellen (Moore). I couldn’t ask for a better room, better staff to be working with. Obviously, the talent around this team is pretty special, so it’s a great group to be in."

So, the question has to be asked, did Pickett take a shot at the Steelers with his words about the Eagles? It's time to discuss the situation.

