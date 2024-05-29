Steelers Get Contract Price for Broncos WR
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't making headlines about wide receiver trades like they were last month, but the team is likely still considering their options to add to the group. One name that has been floating around is Denver Broncos' Courtland Sutton, who may be the perfect price for a team like Pittsburgh.
Sutton has not been present for Broncos Organized Team Activities as he looks for a contract extension from the team. The 28-year-old is entering his seventh NFL season with two years left on his current deal, but wants a pay raise before the 2024 season.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the price tag for a Sutton contract may not be as high as expected. Currently, he's due $13.6 million this season, and many believed a raise would put him in the $20 million per year range. Instead, he's looking at around $15-$16 million.
"The Denver Broncos have been speaking with Sutton and his representatives," Fowler said on ESPN. "No real progress yet, so even though they were hoping he showed up for OTAs, he very well might not be there. He is due about $13.6 million in cash this year. He'd like to see that get up to maybe in that $15, $16 million range. We'll see if they can find a sweet spot."
With the Broncos adding Troy Franklin during the NFL Draft and Josh Reynolds during free agency, the team may not be willing to add more money to Sutton's contract. If that's the case, a team like Pittsburgh makes a lot of sense.
Pittsburgh currently has around $18 million in salary cap space with a few rookies left to sign deals. They could add more to that with restructures to Minkah Fitzpatrick and T.J. Watt's contracts.
As for what they'd give up for Sutton in terms of a trade, it's hard to imagine the team would need to exceed a third-round pick for the 28-year-old.
