Giants Star Chasing Steelers LB T.J. Watt's Record
PITTSBURGH -- T.J. Watt made history for the NFL and the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021. When he registered his 22.5 sack of the year, he tied hall of famer Michael Strahan for the single-season sack record.
In the seasons since, Watt has come close with 19 sacks last season but hasn't been able to break 20 again. Similarly, no one else around the league has been able to match or top that number. Despite the impressive benchmark, it doesn't mean players are shying away from trying.
That's certainly the case for New York Giants' end, Keyvon Thibodeaux. The former first-round pick broke out in 2023 after a difficult rookie campaign. After posting double-digit sacks for the first time last season, he has his eyes set on a huge goal in 2024.
"We're just going to start this off, if you were wondering, I'm going for the record -- so don't ask," he said in jest to NJ.com. "Every year I'm here, I'm going for Michael Strahan's record."
While Thibodeaux wasn't entirely serious when giving that quote, it's clear his ambitions are where they should be. Even with another step in his progression, It would take a huge leap for Thibodeaux to reach that mark. He posted 11.5 sacks in 2023 and would need to double that mark in 2024 to set a new record.
The single season sack record was first set in 2001 by Strahan, when he posted 22.5. It took 20 years for Watt to tie his record. The unofficial single season sack record belongs to Al Baker, who registered 23 sacks back in 1978, a few years before the statistic was officially recorded.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Former Steelers DT Accused of Animal Cruelty
- Did Kenny Pickett Take Jab At Steelers
- Steelers Get Price Tag for Broncos WR
- Steelers Predicted to Bench Russell Wilson
- Contract Details Revealed For Steelers New RB