Steelers Will Adjust Weekly Routine to Accommodate Minor Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- Following a come-from-behind win over the Colts on Monday Night Football, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin didn't have much to report on the injury front. He confirmed that Najee Harris, who left at halftime, was dealing with an abdominal injury and nothing else.

Upon returning to Pittsburgh, Tomlin had no update on Harris' status but did share some new news on to share about some other injuries on the defensive side of the ball. Some of that unit's most important pieces could be limited this week, but aren't expected to miss any game time. Tomlin didn't describe the nature of the injuries, but believes they are not significant.

“A lot of other guys had bumps and bruises associated with play," Tomlin said. "Minkah Fitzpatrick was being evaluated postgame. … T.J. Watt, Larry Ogunjobi, Myles Jack - we don’t anticipate these guys missing any time by these guys, along with others, because we are working on a short week may be limited, particularly during the early portions of the week."

The Steelers will get just five days of rest before they have to make a road trip down south to Atlanta, Georgia for a date with the Falcons. And while he doesn't believe the "bumps and bruises" those players sustained to be serious, he is considering modifying how the team practices and prepares for the Falcons so those key pieces can be included.

"I may do some things globally in terms of how we work on a Wednesday, for example, to be inclusive in terms of how we bring preparation to some of those guys who are a little bit less than ready for the physical work that is preparation," Tomlin said.

