Antonio Brown Becomes Fastest Player to 900 Catches

Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antonio Brown became the fastest player to record 900 career receptions on Sunday.

Brown, 33, hit the historic milestone in 143 games. Beating Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison's record of 149 games.

Brown has hauled in 13 receptions for 201 yards and a touchdown in three games this season. He missed Week 4 after testing positive for COVID-19. Prior to the Bucs' Week 5 matchup with the Dolphins, Brown has secured 899 catches (now 900) for 11,947 yards and 80 touchdowns.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Watch: Roethlisberger Finds Johnson for 50-Yard Touchdown

Steelers Make 2 Roster Moves Prior to Kickoff vs. Broncos

5 Burning Questions: Steelers vs. Broncos

Najee Harris Reached Out to Jerome Bettis

Steelers Add Russell Wilson to QB Options for 2022