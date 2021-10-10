    • October 10, 2021
    Antonio Brown Becomes Fastest Player to 900 Catches

    The Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver made NFL history in Week 5.
    Author:

    Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver and current Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antonio Brown became the fastest player to record 900 career receptions on Sunday.

    Brown, 33, hit the historic milestone in 143 games. Beating Hall of Famer Marvin Harrison's record of 149 games. 

    Brown has hauled in 13 receptions for 201 yards and a touchdown in three games this season. He missed Week 4 after testing positive for COVID-19. Prior to the Bucs' Week 5 matchup with the Dolphins, Brown has secured 899 catches (now 900) for 11,947 yards and 80 touchdowns. 

