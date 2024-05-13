All Steelers

Titans Sign Former Steelers TE

A former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end has agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans.

PITTSBURGH -- A former Pittsburgh Steelers tight end has found a new home and will continue his journeyman NFL career elsewhere in the AFC.

Nick Vannett, who spent part of the 2019 season with the Steelers, has agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans, the team announced this week. Financial terms have not yet been disclosed.

Vannett, a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Ohio State, spent just over three seasons with the Seattle Seahawks before they traded him to Pittsburgh for a fifth-round pick in September of 2020. After finishing out the year with the Steelers and recording 13 catches for 128 yards in 13 games, he signed a two-year, $5.7 million deal with the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos cut him following the 2020 season and he's bounced around ever since, signing a three-year contract with the Saints before being waived in the middle of the 2022 season. Vannett has since spent time with the New York Giants' practice squad, the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Chargers' practice squad.

Now Vannett will try to stick on with his ninth NFL team and keep his lengthy professional football career alive.

