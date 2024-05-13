Expert Believes Two Steelers Will Have Immediate Impact
PITTSBURGH -- Following the conclusion of the 2024 NFL draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers were praised for their selections, particularly their third-round selections.
Selecting wide receiver Roman Wilson out of Michigan and linebacker Payton Wilson out of NC State, many analysts rated their third-round haul highly. Some went as far as Rhett Lewis of NFL Network, who said both could receive Rookie of The Year honors.
They continued to receive praise this week, but from ESPN this time. Field Yates, one of the top NFL insiders for ESPN, placed both players in his newest list. The list, which ranked the top 10 offensive and top 10 defensive selections outside the first round, contains players such as Braden Fiske and Keon Coleman. Yet, both Roman and Payton made the list.
On Roman Wilson, Yates praised his athleticism and football knowledge.
"Wilson is a slick route runner with excellent speed and incredible hands, traits that will translate to the NFL. He has the lateral agility and suddenness to play a starting slot role right away, something the Steelers need as they reshape their receiver room after the Diontae Johnson trade. Pittsburgh's well-established track record of getting the most out of second- and third-round receivers makes me feel that much more confident Wilson will be a quality pro." Yates said.
On Payton Wilson, Yates mentioned the medical concerns that held Wilson back, but believes he will play well despite them.
"One of my favorite players to study in this entire class lasted until the final few picks of the third round because of medical concerns (he had knee and shoulder injuries in college), but Pittsburgh could reap major rewards. Wilson has great speed and versatility, as he can be an instant starter at inside linebacker (alongside Patrick Queen) and also rush off the edge in obvious passing situations. There's not much in the linebacker playbook that he can't handle." Yates said.
The Steelers were one of three teams with multiple players mentioned, joining the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills.
Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Steelers Add Veteran CB, Surprising Camp Takeaways
- What's More Likely: Steelers Trade or Extend Najee Harris
- 49ers Named Top Trade Candidate for Steelers RB
- Steelers Named Top Landing Spot for Titans WR
- Steelers Must Sign Final Free Agent Option