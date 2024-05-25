Two Steelers Entering Pivotal Year
PITTSBURGH --Pittsburgh Steelers offensive weapons Najee Harris and Justin Fields enter this season at pivotal moments of their career.
Kristopher Knox, writer for Bleacher Report, has included both players in his list of players that must prove themselves during OTAs.
Fields was unable to establish himself as the franchise quarterback for Chicago, with them moving on to Caleb Williams in the NFL Draft. Now entering the last year of his rookie contract, Fields will start the season on the bench behind veteran Russell Wilson.
Harris had his fifth-year option declined, meaning he will also enter the final year of his rookie contract. With Harris no longer the "explosive" back he once was, and that role taken by Jaylen Warren, Harris must prove himself in order to earn a large second contract.
For Harris, Knox believes proving himself in OTAs will allow for a more favorable rotation for Harris.
"There will be competition for snaps in Smith's offense, and it would behoove Harris to ingratiate himself quickly. Impressing now could establish Harris as the clear-cut starter ahead of training camp." Knox said. "Struggling could lead to more of a committee approach in Pittsburgh and leave Harris eyeing a low-salary "prove-it" deal next offseason."
For Fields, Knox believes that OTAs are Fields' best shot at forcing a quarterback competition come training camp.
"If Fields is going to have a chance to truly compete for the starting job—or, perhaps, a significant change-of-pace role—he'll need to impress the Steelers early." Knox said. "Wilson might be viewed as the starter, but if Fields can make things appear close between the two signal-callers now, he could open the door for an open camp competition."
Both players will have a chance to prove themselves, as OTAs run through June 6th.
