Fans Can Vote Najee Harris Pepsi Rookie of the Year

Find out how you can vote Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris 2021 Rookie of the Year.

PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers rookie running back Najee Harris has been named a finalist for the 2021 Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie Of The Year.

Harris has recorded 1,200 rushing yards, 467 receiving yards and 10 total touchdowns during the regular season. He touched the ball 375 times without a fumble in his rookie campaign.

The Steelers' first-round pick is joined by Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts.

Each week during the regular season, fans were able to vote on NFL.com for this year's Rookie of the Year. Those votes were gathered and the six finalists were named.

Fans can vote for their choice now through Jan. 31. Here's how:

Cast an online ballot at NFL.com/voting/rookies/rookie-of-the-year.

Tweet the first and last name of the player along with #PepsiROY or tweet the player’s official Twitter handle using #PepsiROY.

The Rookie of the Year winner with receive a Pepsi Zero Sugar-themed trophy during Super Bowl LVI festivities in Los Angeles.

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

JuJu Smith-Schuster is BACK

Two Starters Continue to Miss Time for Steelers

Steelers Say JuJu Smith-Schuster Looks Ready to Play

Diontae Johnson Was Just As Surprised to See Smith-Schuster Back

Mike Tomlin on Return of JuJu Smith-Schuster