JuJu Smith-Schuster is Back... Maybe

Will the Pittsburgh Steelers get their star receiver back for the Wildcard game?

The Pittsburgh Steelers get JuJu Smith-Schuster back for the playoffs. Maybe. Possibly.

This is what we know about the Smith-Schuster situation and his return to practice. Find out everything that's being said within the locker room, and how he looked on the field in his first day back.

Oh, and whether or not the Steelers should expect him to play against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Najee Harris continues to deal with an elbow injury that has his coaches highly concerned about his readiness for the Wildcard game. This is what we know about the injury, and what the team should expect from him in order to be able to play this weekend.

