Former QB Makes Huge Prediction About Steelers' Russell Wilson
Lately, the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback garnering the most attention has been Justin Fields, with the start of OTAs and his potentially receiving a heavy workload. But one former NFL quarterback believes Russell Wilson should be getting the spotlight, too.
Ryan Leaf was recently on the "Up and Adams Show" -- hosted by former "Good Morning Football" host Kay Adams. Leaf was adamant that the Pittsburgh Steelers would contend this upcoming season -- especially with Wilson at quarterback. The quarterback is coming off a lackluster stint with the Denver Broncos, but Leaf said he believes Wilson has more to offer.
"I think Russ still has every bit of a Super Bowl champion quarterback in him -- and I don't think anybody else does," Leaf said. "I think he is going to shock a lot of people with Arthur Smith and what they do with that offense."
Leaf said the Steelers could "definitely" win the AFC North -- which was just ranked the top division in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.
"[The Steelers] were right there a year ago ... but that division is so darn good. They beat the Ravens both times last year, I know the games were kind of weird games -- the first one Lamar and the Ravens had [the Steelers] completely put away and they decided to give it away to Pittsburgh. And then the final game of the year ... Pittsburgh still found a way to win to get to the playoffs and get an opportunity," he said.
Winning the AFC North will be a tough task. Pro Football Focus recently named the division the strongest in the NFL. The Steelers will face steep competition from the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals:
"The Baltimore Ravens finished the regular season with the best record in the NFL, Lamar Jackson won the MVP award ... Armed with returning talent and some defensive reinforcements ... Ravens will run it back as one of the best teams in the NFL. Joining them will likely be the Cincinnati Bengals. Joe Burrow missed a large chunk of last season but earned successive 90.0-plus grades in 2021 and 2022. With a strengthened offensive line and the returning Burrow, the Bengals will resume their role as players in the AFC."
